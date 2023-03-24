Ben Stokes arrives in India for IPL 2023

England all-rounders Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali have reached India today for the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK shared an update on social media confirming the same. CSK stars MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja welcomed the English duo. While Moeen is with the franchise since two years, this is the first time the England Test captain will turn out for CSK.

The last edition, the all-rounder could not play IPL due to a finger injury.Meanwhile, Moeen Ali is available for the whole season. The veteran retired from Tests and has no international commitments during the tournament. Ali has become an instrumental part in his two years at the franchise. CSK will kick off the IPL 2023 season by playing a match against Gujarat Titans on March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.