Ben Stokes becomes fifth England skipper to take a fifer in Ashes Test in Australia

Perth [Australia], November 21 : Ben Stokes scripted history as he becomes the fifth English captain to take a fifer in an Ashes Test in Australia. Stokes achieved this feat on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Stokes joins an elite group with former England skippers George Allen, John William Douglas, Frederick Brown, and Robert Willis. Stokes finished the day with a figure of 5/23 in just six overs that left Australia reeling at 123/9, still 49 runs behind England's first-innings total.

Mitchell Starc and Stokes starred with the ball on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test between Australia and England. While the Aussie pacer Starc grabbed seven wickets, England skipper Stokes took a five-for.

Stokes, after failing with the bat, showcased his skills with the ball, removing Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. England's skipper has scalped 235 wickets in 116 matches at an average of 31.06, including six five-wicket hauls under his belt.

Day 1 of the Ashes Test witnessed a dramatic collapse, with 19 wickets falling, the most in an opening day of an Ashes match in the last 100 years.

England were bowled out for 172 in their first innings. In response to the visitor's first-innings total, Australia crumbled to 123-9 at stumps on Day 1 with Nathan Lyon (3) and Brendan Doggett (0) unbeaten at the crease.

England had won the toss, choosing to bat first, Australia's Starc led the charge, restricting England to 172 as Harry Brook (52) was the only significant resistance. In reply, England's bowlers struck back, with Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse taking two wickets each, alongside Ben Stokes.

Brief Scores: England: 172 (Harry Brook 52, Ollie Pope 46, Mitchell Starc 7/58) vs Australia: 123/9 (Alex Carey 26, Cameron Green 24, Ben Stokes 5/23).

