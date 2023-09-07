London [UK], September 7 : The recent player from England to return from retirement, Ben Stokes said that he is "very comfortable" with players turning down central contracts to enhance their chances of securing franchise contracts.

Stokes is part of Team England Player Partnership (TEPP), the body that looks after the interests of England men's players.

The experienced allrounder who leads the Three Lions in the Test format said that he had no choice but to be "understanding" if the players decided to go for the available opportunities.

"We've got to understand, and I've got to understand as a captain, that there might be some decisions players make and I'm very comfortable and aware that something like that might happen. But it's up to the individual and I think having a good and clear understanding that the landscape of cricket is changing in front of our eyes very quickly makes things like this a bit more easy to understand, if players were to choose to do something like that," Stokes said as quoted from ESPNcrcinfo.

Stokes further went on to say that cricket is changing and it would be hard to question if a player decides to turn down the contract and focus on franchise cricket if it turns out to be a better alternative for the player's future.

"We know now that the whole landscape of cricket is changing. That is great for the individuals who are still within the game but also the guys who are coming through. The opportunities that are presented now for cricketers are amazing, and it's great for the sport," Stokes said.

"The more opportunities that come, the more people will be attracted to the sport and trying to make a career out of it. Everyone's at a different point in their life, not just in their career, where other things have to be thought about by the individual. If a person makes a decision because they think it's not only best for themselves but also the future and security of their family then it's very hard to disagree with that," Stokes signed off saying.

According to ESPNcricinfo, The England Wales Cricket Borad (ECB) is expected to offer some players multi-year deals to tie them down for a longer period than the usual 12 months.

However, they face a major challenge as they do not have an unlimited supply of money and some of the recommendations from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report can turn out to be expensive.

