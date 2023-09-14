Ben Stokes crosses 3,000 run mark in ODI cricket

London [UK], September 14 : England all-rounder Ben Stokes crossed the 3,000-run mark in ODI cricket.

The veteran all-rounder, who just came out of ODI retirement to help his side in ICC Cricket World Cup defence, reached this landmark against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI on Wednesday.

Stokes was at his most explosive during the match. He smashed 182 in just 124 balls, consisting of 15 fours and nine sixes. He was striking at a strike rate of over 146.

With this, Stokes also surpassed the previous highest individual score by an England player in ODIs, Jason Roy (180) against Australia in 2018.

Now in 108 ODIs, he has scored 3,159 runs at an average of 40.50. His runs have come at a strike rate of 96.36. He has scored four centuries and 22 half-centuries in 93 innings, with the best score of 182.

Coming to the match, England was put to bat first by the Kiwis and were struggling at 13/2 when Stokes came out. He had a 199-run partnership for the third wicket with Dawid Malan (96 in 95 balls, 12 fours and a six) and a 78-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Jos Buttler (38 in 24 balls, six fours and a six), which took England to 368 in 48.1 overs despite a lower-order collapse.

Trent Boult (5/51) and Ben Lister (3/69) were the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis.

In the chase of 339, Kiwis were rocked by the pace trio of Chris Woakes, Reece Topley and Sam Curran and were struggling at 70/5. Glenn Phillips (72 in 76 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Rachin Ravindra (28 in 22 balls, five fours) tried fighting back but NZ was bundled out for 187 in just 39 overs.

Woakes (3/31) and Livingstone (3/16) were the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Topley took two, Curran and Moeen Ali got one each.

Stokes took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

England is leading the series 2-1 with a match to go.

