London [UK], July 9 : England captain Ben Stokes acknowledged the intensity and competitiveness of the ongoing Test series against India, noting that both sides are evenly matched and capable of turning games in their favour. With the five-match series locked at 1-1, the teams now head to the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground for the third Test starting Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Stokes reflected, "This was always going to be a series (in) which moments ebb and flow, the results were going to ebb and flow because there are two very good teams going at each other," as quoted from Sky Sports.

India bounced back strongly in the second Test at Edgbaston, thrashing England by a massive 336 runs to level the series. Earlier, the hosts had claimed a five-wicket win in the opening Test at Headingley.

"We came out on top at Headingley and they've come out on top obviously in the last game," Stokes remarked.

"When you have two good sides going at it against each other you are going to see that. I don't think we feel like we have the edge over anyone. We respect our opposition whoever that may be," he added.

Despite the heavy defeat in Birmingham, Stokes was confident about England's response at Lord's, promising a spirited comeback.

"We'll be coming out this week trying to hit them hard and obviously trying to come away with a win," he added.

Coming to the second Test match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, a 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and tumbled down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

During the run-chase, England was restricted to 50/3. Jamie Smith (88 in 99, with nine fours and four sixes) was the only glimmer of hope for England as they were skittled out for just 271 runs, losing by 336 runs, thanks to a brilliant spell from Akash Deep (6/99), who ended up taking a ten-fer.

