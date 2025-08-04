Ben Stokes hails Chris Woakes' dedication to come out to bat despite shoulder injury

London [UK], August 4 : England Test skipper Ben Stokes lauded the right-hand batter Chris Woakes' commitment to come out to bat during the fifth day of the final Test on Monday, which was played at The Oval.

Woakes' injury took place in the 57th over of India's first innings. Stretching to make a dive at the boundary to save a run, Woakes was seen in discomfort, holding his shoulder. The England pacer would receive immediate inspection from the team physio and was forced off the field.

Speaking on Chris Woakes at the post-match presentation, Ben Stokes said, "When it got to the situation it did, there was no question in Woakesy's (Chris Woakes) mind (about batting). He spent yesterday thinking about which way around he was going to bat. We have got guys who have gone out there and played with broken fingers and broken feet. It shows how much it means to these players to play for their countries."

In an absolute humdinger of a contest, inspirational spells from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna helped India draw the five-match series against England, denying the hosts a series win, beating them by six runs while defending 374 runs, in an absolute thriller at The Oval on Monday.

With this win, the Shubman Gill-led Team India has started the new era with immense promise, drawing the series 2-2.

Speaking about the loss, the all-rounder said, "It's obviously always difficult when you can't participate in the game. Another hard-fought game, down to Day 5, both teams have put in so much energy and effort into it. Bitterly disappointed we couldn't get over the line. But really proud of my team with everything they've put in. Disappointed we couldn't get the series win."

The all-rounder further appreciated his player's performance in the five-match Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025. For England, the highest run-getter was Joe Root (537 runs), and the highest wicket-taker for the Three Lions was Josh Tongue (19 wickets).

"I'm very proud of what the players have done, and I'm sure Shubman is too. India-England is always a big series, you get so much emotion. We won't be going to our bed crying about what was said (on the field), and neither would the Indian players; it's all part of the passion. Worked incredibly hard to be able to go out there and fulfil my role as an all-rounder. Disappointed I had to miss out on this game," Stokes added.

In the end, the 34-year-old player said now they will rest for some time and then will begin their preparations for The Ashes.

"Time to rehab and wait for the big one now (The Ashes). When one of your bowlers goes down so early in the game, everyone else's role changes. The heart and the desire the big fellows kept showing in that second innings were tremendous. All we ask from the guys is for them to leave everything out on the field. Not ideal when one of your bowlers goes down but it was a tremendous effort from our three fast bowlers," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor