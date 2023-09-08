London [UK], September 8 : England Test captain Ben Stokes will play as a specialist batter for the present and is keen to overcome his left-knee injury and play as a "genuine allrounder" from next summer.

Stokes batted as a specialist batter in the final three Tests of this summer's Ashes series and will do so again when he returns to England's ODI squad on Friday to play their ODI match against New Zealand, as per ESPNcricinfo.

He declined to comment on his injury management strategy, but did not rule out surgery between the World Cup and England's Test trip to India early next year.

Stokes confessed he was physically and mentally "exhausted" following the Ashes, but he took a break from the game in August, going on vacation and skipping the Hundred.

Now, he will feature in England's four ODIs against New Zealand over the next eight days before flying to India at the end of the month. And while he said that the World Cup is "the only thing I'm thinking about," Stokes revealed that he has been speaking to medical specialists to devise a long-term plan for his knee.

"It's been a good chance to rest up and get into a good position for these one-dayers and the World Cup afterwards," he told BBC, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"I've had some good conversations with specialists in different fields around rehab and a plan going forward after the World Cup. There will be the potential of something happening after the World Cup.

"There's actually quite a long time off after the World Cup. I've been having some good conversations with some specialists [about] rehab and physios, the surgeons, the guys who know what they are doing. There is a plan in place. I know what's going to happen; I just don't think now is the right time to say what I'm doing," he said.

"When we do what we need to do to give myself a chance of getting back to being a genuine allrounder, there will be a time when I can say what I'm doing. We have got a very good plan in place. I want to be playing next summer as a genuine allrounder; this winter is all about playing this World Cup, then getting this knee sorted," he added.

