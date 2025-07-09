Ben Stokes shrugs off past glory, eyes big score at Lord's

London [UK], July 9 : England captain Ben Stokes is not dwelling on past achievements as he prepares to lead his side into the third Test against India at Lord's. Reflecting briefly on his memorable 155-run knock against Australia at the same venue in 2023, Stokes made it clear that he has moved on from that performance.

"That was two years ago, so pretty over that now," Stokes said at the pre-match press conference.

However, the England skipper remains optimistic about returning to big scores, especially with the series against India finely poised at 1-1.

"Hopefully the score is around the corner," he added, suggesting that he's due for a major contribution with the bat.

Team India's morale will be really high heading into a venue where they have won the last two of their three Tests. Stokes has had a moderate series so far, with just 86 runs in four innings, with the best score of 33. He has also taken six wickets so far, including a four-wicket haul at Leeds.

Stokes' run of form has not been doing justice to his undeniable talent and ability to produce absolute greatness when it matters the most. In 16 Tests since last year, Stokes has scored just 697 runs at an average of 26.81, with just five fifties and a best score of 80.

Stokes could find some form at the venue, given his brilliant record with the bat at the 'Home of Cricket', having made 843 runs in 12 matches and 20 innings at an average of 44.36, with three centuries and five fifties. His best score is 155.

Stokes does not have a very good record against India either, having made just 1,058 runs at an average of 24.60, with five half-centuries and a best score of 128, with a century and five fifties.

England playing XI for third Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.

