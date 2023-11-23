Ben Stokes to miss IPL 2024 due to workload, fitness management

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 : England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so as to manage his workload and fitness to play the five-Test series against India ahead of the tournament and then the ICC T20 World Cup in June.

"England Test captain, all-rounder Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness," said a statement from his franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Stokes, 32, became a part of the Super Kings ahead of the successful IPL 2023. He was brought by CSK in the auction last year for Rs 16.25 crores. But he played only two matches, scoring 15 runs with the best score of eight runs. He could not get any wickets. The all-rounder missed the majority of the season due to fitness issues.

He recently participated in the ODI World Cup 2023, which he came out of retirement for. He played six matches in the tournament, scoring 304 runs at an average of 50.66 and a strike rate of above 89, with one century and two half-centuries. His best score was 108. Though his side finished seventh in the tournament and failed to defend the title, they secured a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan.

"The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024," concluded the statement.

In 45 IPL matches, Stokes has scored 935 runs at an average of 24.61, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score is 107*. He has also taken 28 wickets, with the best figures of 3/15.

He has also represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG) franchise in 2017 and Rajasthan Royals from 2018-21. He was the 'Most Valuable Player' of the 2017 season in which RPG finished as runners-up.

