Bengal Pro T20 League: Akash Deep bags best all-round performance award despite Siliguri Strikers' defeat

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 : Siliguri Strikers bowler Akash Deep, who won the award for best all-round performance, feels the side was 25 runs short of the par score in their match against Murshidabad Kings in the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League here at the Eden Gardens.

Siliguri Strikers suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Murshidabad Kings in their second match of the League. Batting first, Siliguri Strikers scored 113/10 in 19.1 overs but Murshidabad Kings chased down the target in the 18th over.

At one point Siliguri Strikers were struggling 55/8 but Akash Deep smashed 30 runs in 20 balls to take his side to a decent total.

Speaking about the match after the defeat, Akash Deep said they could have scored more runs since it was a nice pitch at Eden Gardens.

"I feel, we fell 25 runs short of par score. We could have scored more runs since it was a good wicket. If I had stayed till the end, we would have scored more runs and above 130 it could have been a good total on this wicket," Akash Deep was quoted in a release from Bengal Pro T20 League as saying.

Akash Deep, the star all-rounder of the match, not only scored 30 runs but also picked 3 wickets.

"When I went to bat, my target was for playing till the end but in the last two overs, I tried to hit a few shots and it came good," Akash Deep added.

Having played some decent cricket in the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League, Siliguri Strikers wants to focus on one game at a time. Their next game is against the Rarh Tigers on Saturday.

"We are taking one match as at time, we are more focused about the next match and we will definitely come good in the game," said Akash Deep.

Siliguri Strikers is representing Siliguri and other catchment areas such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong. Fans are excited to see their favourite players take the field in the tournament.

