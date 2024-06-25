Bengal Pro T20 League: Siliguri Strikers' maiden campaign ends with thrilling performance by Tarun Godara

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 25 : Siliguri Strikers batter Tarun Godara stole the show with his explosive 70 off 38 balls in the team's final match of the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Siliguri Strikers ended their maiden campaign on Monday with a nail-biting match against Smashers Malda. Tarun Godara was the man of the moment as he whacked six sixes before Siliguri Strikers had to face a defeat in their last match.

Siliguri Strikers won two matches before ending their campaign. The Strikers' season saw them clinch two victories, with significant contributions from key players like skipper Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, pacer Akash Deep and batter Tarun Godara.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Rishabh Bhatia, owner of the Siliguri Strikers said, "We are incredibly proud of our team and the way they played. It was just our first season, and we promise to make a strong comeback. Our team is really good, and we have shown glimpses of our potential. The dedication and talent displayed by our players have been commendable."

Batting first, the Siliguri Strikers got off to a solid start with skipper Ritwik Roy Chowdhury smashing boundaries during the powerplay. However, early setbacks saw the team lose two quick wickets in the fifth over. Abhishek Raman and Tarun Godara then stabilized the innings, with Tarun launching an aggressive assault from the outset.

Despite wickets tumbling at the other end, Tarun's form remained undeterred, and he found support from Vikas Singh, who contributed a brisk 30 runs off 15 balls. The Strikers posted a formidable total of 188/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 189, Smashers Malda had a decent start but half-centuries from Writtick Chatterjee and Akhil helped the side register a win over Siliguri Strikers by 6 wickets.

In their maiden campaign, Siliguri Strikers represented Siliguri and other catchment areas such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong. Fans were excited to see their favourite players take the field in the tournament.

The Bengal Pro T20 League which was conceptualized on the lines of the IPL involving 8 franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories, enthralled fans with some impressive performances from the Siliguri Strikers players.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor