Bengal Pro T20 League: Siliguri Strikers skipper Ritwik Roy Chowdhury confident of semis spot despite narrow defeat

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], June 20 : Siliguri Strikers skipper Ritwik Roy Chowdhury remains optimistic about his team's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals in the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League despite a recent defeat.

Ritwik was awarded for the best all-round performance in the 18th match against Howrah Warriors on Thursday.

Howrah Warriors defeated Siliguri Strikers on Thursday by 6 runs (DLS method). In a rain curtailed 11 over game, Siliguri Strikers blasted 94 runs but Howrah Warriors slammed 74/2 in 7.4 to win the match as light showers halted the play.

"It would have been good if we would have won the match but the situation today was different. It was a truncated match and it doesn't happen everyday. Nevertheless, we did a few things well, even after the rain, Ankur and I batted really well. In fielding we could have done better," said Ritwik Roy Chowdhury after the match.

Ritwik (44 in 25 balls) and Ankur Paul (42 in 30 balls) built an 82-run partnership for the first wicket, attacking the bowlers from the start. Speaking about their performance, Ritwik emphasized the importance of giving oneself the best chance to score runs.

"When things go against you, you will have to learn your lessons and move forward. I was very clear about what I wanted to do, I had a fantastic partnership. You cannot do that everyday but can give yourself the best chance of getting it there. At the end of day, if you keep on practicing, the things fall in the place," said Ritwik.

Howrah Warriors maintained their lead over the DLS par score, performing well in the middle overs. "They were usually ahead with regards to the DLS par score. We never got two tight overs together, we never got two wickets in quick succession. I'm very happy with the way we batted at the top of the order. Hopefully, next time we will do better," said the Siliguri Strikers skipper.

Siliguri Strikers now aim to win their next two games, facing Medinipur Wizards on Friday and Smashers Malda on Monday to conclude their league stage.

"We have a very healthy net run rate and if we win the next two games, we will be in a place to qualify for the semi-finals. We are now focusing on the next game," Ritwik signed off.

Siliguri Strikers is representing Siliguri and other catchment areas such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong. Fans are excited to see their favourite players take the field in the tournament.

The Bengal Pro T20 League is conceptualized on the lines of the IPL involving 8 franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor