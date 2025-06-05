Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Announces Rs 10 Lakh Aid for Families of Victims

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of 11 people who died in a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tragedy took place on Wednesday during the team’s victory celebrations following their first Indian Premier League title win. In a statement, the franchise expressed deep grief and said it will also set up a special fund named "RCB Cares" to support the treatment of fans injured in the incident.

𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗿𝘂



The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial… pic.twitter.com/C50WID1FEI — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 5, 2025

“The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh for each of the families of the deceased. A fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything we do. We remain united in grief,” the statement read.

The stampede occurred on the afternoon of June 4 as thousands of fans gathered near the stadium to join the planned public celebration. Police said at least 11 people died while 47 others sustained injuries. The Bengaluru Police and a magisterial inquiry team have launched a probe into the cause of the crowd crush. The investigation will look into the role of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru management and senior officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

The event was intended to mark RCB’s historic IPL 2025 title win, which came after 18 seasons without a trophy.