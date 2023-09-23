Bernadine Bezuidenhout ruled out of New Zealand's women's tour of South Africa

Auckland, Sep 23 New Zealand women’s wicket-keeper batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout has been ruled out of the tour of South Africa after being diagnosed with post-viral pericarditis. Izzy Gaze, who was named in New Zealand’s ODI squad, will now be Bernadine’s replacement in the T20I leg of the tour.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said Bernadine, 30, was assessed by the team doctor in Johannesburg and underwent specialist scans that revealed the condition. The doctor has recommended that Bernadine will have to limit physical activity for 4-6 weeks until she is fully recovered.

“We’re really feeling for Bernie. She’s a really important part of our team so we’re all disappointed she won’t be able to take part in this tour. She’s a strong personality and we know she will be fully committed to her recovery and we’ll be supporting her however we can.”

“We’re very grateful for the doctors here in South Africa who have taken great care of Bernie and supported her through what has been a challenging few days,” said head coach Ben Sawyer.

Bernadine had made a return to the New Zealand side during the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February after recovering from RED-S (Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport). NZC added that she has been cleared to fly and will return to New Zealand next week following a short stay with her family in South Africa.

New Zealand and South Africa are scheduled to play three ODIs in Potchefstroom, Pietermaritzburg, and Durban for the ODI series, which forms part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 campaign from September 24 to October 1.

Following the conclusion of the ODI series, South Africa will turn their attention to the five-match T20I series which will be played in East London and Benoni on October 6, 8, 10, 14 and 15.

