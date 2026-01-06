"Best of our generation": Jonny Bairstow hails Joe Root for scoring two centuries in Australia during Ashes

Centurion [South Africa], January 6 : Veteran England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has hailed his teammate Joe Root for scoring two Test centuries on Australian soil in the ongoing Ashes series. Bairstow has called Root the best player of his generation.

Root arrived in Australia without having a Test hundred to his name. However, he broke the jinx after scoring his maiden Test century during the second Ashes Test (pink-ball) at Brisbane.

He notched up his second century on Australian soil during the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, scoring a massive 160 runs for England, which helped his side to post 384 in the first innings.

The right-handed batter joined Australian legend Ricky Ponting after scoring his 41st Test century against Australia in the fifth Ashes Test. Since 2021, this was Root's 24th Test hundred, the most by anyone. In the elite list of Most Test hundreds, Root is just behind South African great Jacques Kallis (45) and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (51).

Root's teammate Jonny Bairstow, who is currently playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the ongoing SA20 League, said that Root is the best batter of his generation. Bairstow added that the veteran England batter has proved everyone wrong after scoring two centuries in Australia.

"Absolutely incredible. Joe Root is, without doubt, the best of our generation. He's now had 41 Test 100s. And he's played through some of the trickiest times and proved everyone by scoring two Test centuries in Australia this time. So, I'm absolutely delighted for him. He's a great bloke, a great friend. Hopefully, he can get another one in the second innings (fifth Test)," Bairstow told reporters.

Meanwhile, Australia are in a commanding position in the ongoing fifth Ashes Test in Sydney. At lunch on Day 3, Australia were at 281/3 in 65 overs in their first innings, trailing by 103 runs in response to England's 384. Head (162 off 160 balls, including 24 fours and one six) and Steve Smith (16 off 39 deliveries, along with one four) are unbeaten at the crease.

Earlier in the match, England were bundled out for 384 runs in 97.3 overs after opting to bat first. Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket. Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours.

Harry Brook (84 off 97 balls, including six fours and one six) and Joe Root's fantastic 160 off 242 deliveries, with the help of 15 fours, stitched a 169-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Root then stitched a 94-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who scored 46 off 76 balls along with seven boundaries as England went past the 350-run mark in the first innings. For Australia, speedsters Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60) and Scott Boland (2/85) were among the wicket takers.

Brief Scores: England: 384 (Joe Root 160, Harry Brook 84, Michael Neser 4/60, Scott Boland 2/75) vs Australia: 281/3 (Travis Head 162*, Marnus Labuschagne 48, Ben Stokes 2/41).

