Beth Mooney breaks her jaw in the nets ahead of Women's Ashes

Australia were dealt with a big blow after Beth Mooney got hit on the jaw during training session. while other changes to Australia's preparations have been forced by COVID-19 protocols. On Monday, the batter was struck on the face while facing throwdowns. The Ashes starts on January 20 with the opening T20I in Adelaide. Head coach Matthew Mott sympathised with Mooney and described the incident as a 'rogue delivery' knocking out the batter. "Beth was batting incredibly well and as can happen, just a rogue ball came up and put her in a tough position and she tried to get out of the way, but copped it on the side of the chin," he said.

"The good news is our doctors are pretty positive that the way that jaw surgeries are working these days, the comeback time is a bit shorter. "She's in good spirits ... hopefully she gets that through that surgery well and we can find out exactly when she can re-enter the group. We'll have to be smart about that and what it looks like for her and listen to the surgeons. But she's an incredibly tough character. The ball hit her quite hard yesterday and her reaction was very stoic and all she asked for was a bit of water." The Women's World Cup starts on March 4 with Australia opening their campaign against England on the second day of the tournament. Mooney, the top-ranked T20I batter, was the top run-getter in the Women's Big Bash League and is a crucial cog in the wheel. Mott felt this gives other players an opportunity to put their hand up and grab their chance.

