BGT 2024-25: Australia dealt massive blow, Hazlewood leaves field amid 'calf injury' concerns

Brisbane [Australia], December 17 : Australian skipper Pat Cummins is now a bowler short at Gabba after Josh Hazlewood was pulled out from the action on Day 4 of the third Test against India on Tuesday.

Australia have been dealt a massive blow after Hazlewood left the field of the third test Border Gavaskar Trophy Test after reporting "calf awareness" in the warm-up.

Australia's decision to recall Hazlewood back into the fray completely backfired after he left the field with a suspected injury following the drinks break.

Hazlewood looked out of his rhythm and struggled to find his groove, considering his line and lengths on Day 3. He bowled just one over and looked to be struggling, especially after the first delivery.

Hazlewood, uncharacteristically bowled short and wide at a low pace with the speed gun indicating 128kph. According to cricket.com.au, after Hazlewood managed to see through the over, he was in discussion with skipper Pat Cummins, Steven Smith and physiotherapist Nick Jones during the drinks break.

Notably, Hazlewood was ruled out of the second Test in Adelaide after sustaining a side strain. Cricket Australia's statement outlined the extent of Hazlewood's injury in a statement.

The Australian board confirmed that the seasoned pace-gun had a "low-grade left side injury." During the Test, Hazlewood remained with the squad in Adelaide to recover from his recovery.

As the series shifted from Adelaide to Brisbane, there were concerns about his availability. However, the Australian management decided to bring Hazlewood back and reaped success in his limited number of overs.

Hazlewood bowled six overs, conceded 22 runs at an economy of 3.70 and picked up the all-important wicket of 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli.

With Hazlewood gone for the moment and uncertainty over his participation, Cummins will need to carefully shuffle his bowlers with wounded India looking to bounce back in the third Test.

