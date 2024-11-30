BGT 2024-25: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Adelaide Test against India

Adelaide [Australia], November 30 : Star Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the upcoming Adelaide Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after he sustained a side strain, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett, who are yet to make their debut in the Test were added to the Australian squad for the second Test match.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Scott Boland will likely be Hazlewood's replacement in the playing XI for the day-night Test.

ESPNcricinfo quoted Cricket Australia's statement saying that Hazlewood had a "low-grade left side injury" and he would remain with the squad in Adelaide to recover from his recovery.

Hazlewood made his Test debut in 2014 against India. Following his maiden game in the long format, he has picked 278 Test wickets in 71 matches at an economy rate of 2.77.

The 33-year-old also bagged 56 wickets at an economy rate of 2.48 against India in 16 Tests he has appeared in.

In the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and elected to bat but managed only 150 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours, one six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours, one six) added a crucial 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was Australia's standout bowler, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claimed two wickets each.

Australia's response was dismal, collapsing to 79/9 before a late partnership between Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took them to 104, conceding a 46-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling with 5/30, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

India dominated in the second innings. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours, three sixes) put on a 201-run opening stand. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100 (143 balls, eight fours, two sixes), supported by Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours, two sixes), took India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a target of 534.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was Australia's most effective bowler, while Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood took a wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were reeling at 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, valiant efforts from Travis Head (89 off 101 balls, eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 off 67 balls, three fours, two sixes) couldn't save Australia, as they were bowled out for 238, handing India a commanding 295-run victory.

Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) starred in the second innings, with Washington Sundar taking two wickets and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana chipping in with one each.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game.

Australia Squad (for 2nd Test): Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.

