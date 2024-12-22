Melbourne [Australia], December 22 : Ahead of making his potential international debut at the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, young batting sensation Sam Konstas said that he is "excited" and "super confident" to face top India seamer Jasprit Bumrah.

Konstas recieved his maiden call-up from the national team as host Australia announced their Test squad for the remaining two matches of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 which are set to be played in Melbourne and Sydney.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 after India secured a draw in the third Test in Brisbane. The Boxing Day Test will kick off on December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Konstas said that the analysts of Team Australia had already given a little feedback on each bowler.

"I won't watch too much [of him]. I have already seen him a lot. But I am excited to challenge myself and face him. Usually, our analysts do a little feedback on each bowler. I might read that, maybe," Konstas was quoted by ICC as saying.

The youngster added that he is just backing up his skills and trying to keep everything simple.

"I'm super confident. Just backing my skills, I have done all the hard work. Just another game, I guess, and trying to keep it simple. As a kid you have always dreamt of the moment, and it is very rare, getting your baggy green. So it's a huge honour if I do get in," he added.

Konstas played a vital role in Australia's ICC U19 World Cup 2024 triumph, scoring 191 runs in seven innings at an average of 27.28, including a century. He also featured in a two-match series between Australia A and India A ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring 92 runs in four innings, highlighted by a match-winning 73*. In the warm-up pink-ball game against India, he stamped his authority with a classy 107 off 97 balls against a formidable Indian attack.

In the ongoing Sheffield Shield season, Konstas is the fifth-highest run-getter with 471 runs in five matches at an average of 58.87, including two centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 152.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor