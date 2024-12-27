BGT 2024-25: Smith's record-breaking ton send India on leather hunt, Australia cross 450-run mark (Day 2, Lunch)

Melbourne [Australia], December 27 : A record-breaking century from star Australia batter Steve Smith and his 112-run partnership with skipper Pat Cummins buried Indian bowlers under heaps of runs and unanswered questions as Aussies crossed the 450-run mark at the end of the first session on day two of fourth Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

At the end of the first session, Australia was 454/7, with Smith (139*) and Mitchell Starc (15*) unbeaten. India simply did not have answers for Australian batters as 143 runs came in the session at a run rate of over five per over.

Australia started the day on 311/6, with Steve Smith (68*) and skipper Pat Cummins (8*) unbeaten.

Smith and Cummins took the game on against Indian bowlers and runs came briskly, with first 10 overs giving away 48 runs, concluding with an atrocious over by Akash Deep, which saw the duo smash him for three fours.

Australia had reached the 350-run mark in 95.2 overs.

Smith continued his improvement in form, scoring his second century in the series. It came in just 167 balls with a drive past extra cover region, with nine fours and two sixes. This was Smith's 34th Test hundred and fifth at Melbourne, continuing his love affair with the ground and the Boxing Day Test.

Bringing in Siraj with Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy did not help either, as Siraj leaked 15 and 12 runs in his third and fourth over of the day. 400 runs came for Australia in 103.1 overs, with Smith batting in T20 mode after his century.

The 112-run stand was broken by Jadeja as the ball hit the toe end of Cummins' bat and went into the hands of Nitish. Cummins was gone for an attacking 49 in 63 balls, with seven fours. Australia was 411/7 in 104.1 overs.

Mitchell Starc then held one end as Smith continued punishing India for what seemed like an eternity. Starc and Smith ended the first session without any further loss of wicket.

Brief Scores: Australia: 454/7 (Steve Smith 139*, Marnus Labuschagne 72, Jasprit Bumrah 3/97).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor