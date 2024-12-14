BGT 3rd Test: Australia survive rain-curtailed session as India seek early breaktrhough (Day 1, Lunch)

Brisbane [Australia], December 14 : Rain limited the on-field action in the first session of the opening day of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series between India and Australia on Saturday.

At the stroke of Lunch, Australia's scoreboard read 28/0, with Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney unbeaten with scores of 19(47) and 4(33)

The overcast conditions suggested signs of rain on the opening day, and it certainly had a lot of say by restricting the first session to just 13.2 overs.

The first time the weather gods made their presence felt was in the middle of the sixth over. The drizzle came down with enough intensity to bring the covers out and halt the play.

Rain once again made an appearance in the 14th over, which forced the players to get off the field and find cover. It lasted long enough to bring an end to the first session.

Before rain played spoilsport, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Australia to bat, looking to make the most of the gloomy skies hovering over The Gabba.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled in tandem with Mohammed Siraj while looking for an early breakthrough. However, the star pace duo struggled for consistency, which allowed Australians to grow in confidence.

Runs were scarce as Australia's opening duo of Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney navigated through the opening spell with ease. Minimum questions were asked, and a couple of appeals were heard, but the duo remained at ease in the first 13.2 overs.

India started to find momentum after the introduction of Akash Deep. The right-arm seamer missed the opening two Tests and was included in place of Harshit Rana.

He made Khawaja and McSweeney uncomfortable with his inward-angling deliveries. He initially bowled alongside Bumrah and then looked to make inroads with Siraj.

His deliveries were sharp and nipped back in with a touch of lethalness to it. McSweeney was almost at the receiving end when the ball almost came back in but marginally missed the stumps.

India will look to find a breakthrough after Australia managed to put up 28 runs on the board without losing any wickets.

