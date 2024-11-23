BGT: Harbhajan Singh lauds India pacers, points out need to bat well for victory in Perth

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 23 : Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes with a strong batting display in the second innings, India can stamp their authority against Australia with a victory in Perth and raise hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final next year.

After a historic slump on home turf against New Zealand, India soared to new heights in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener.

With Jasprit Bumrah at the helm for the opening Test, India fought hard to restrict Australia to 104 after folding on 150 in the first innings.

After the exploits with the ball allowed India to take a vital 46-run lead, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul ensured India got off to a flyer in their second turn.

Harbhajan feels if the visitors bat well in the second innings, the outcome of the opening Test will fall in India's favour.

"We have got an important lead. India has played really well under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah, bowling has been very good. If we bat well in the second innings, we can win the first Test against Australia," Harbhajan told ANI.

Bumrah spearheaded the pace attack, featuring experienced Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana. The trio used the bounce to their advantage and generated some movement from the surface to cut short Australia's wings.

The Indian stand-in skipper picked his 11th Test five-wicket haul while Siraj and Rana chipped in with two and three scalps, respectively.

Harbhajan lauded the efforts of the pace attack and expressed a hope of making the cut for the WTC final if India stepped out of Perth with a victory.

"If India win the first Test match, then the hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final will be high. Bumrah and other bowlers have bowled very well," he concluded.

In the second innings, Jaiswal and Rahul have hardly allowed Australia to create an opening, even with their star-studded bowling unit.

By effortlessly negating the first 20 overs, the opening duo have put India in a comfortable position by piling up 75 runs without a loss of wicket.

