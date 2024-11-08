BGT likely be determined raw skill, ability to adapt: Greg Chappell

Sydney [Australia], November 8 : Greg Chappell, the former Australian cricket great, has talked of the importance of factors such as skill, drive and adaptability as seasoned cricketers Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli gear up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Smith's challenge is distinct, but no less demanding. His recent experimentation with different batting roles, including a stint as an opener, reflects his search for freshness and motivation. However, for this series, he has chosen to return to his favoured No. 4 spot, a place where he has consistently excelled. This decision shows his desire to lean on familiarity, even as he grapples with the reality of age," Chappell noted in a column for Sydney Morning Herald.

Chappell believes that the series will not be determined by raw skill alone but by the ability of these veterans to adapt to the demands of Test cricket.

"This series will likely be determined not by raw skill alone, but by how these three veterans (Smith, Rohit, and Virat) adapt to the physical and mental demands of Test cricket in the twilight of their careers," he stated.

He emphasized that the matches will test their endurance and mental toughness as much as their cricketing abilities.

"This series will be as much a battle of wits and endurance as it will be of skill, with each player needing to summon the drive and adaptability of their younger selves," Chappell said.

As Smith, Rohit, and Virat prepare to face off, their experience and adaptability will be crucial in determining the series' outcome.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor