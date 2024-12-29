BGT: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates maiden test century with tribute to Indian flag, credits Gautam Gambhir for fighting spirit

Melbourne [Australia], December 29 : India's star performer on Day 3 of the Melbourne Test, Nitish Kumar Reddy, shared the inspiration behind his celebration after scoring his maiden Test century against Australia.

The 21-year-old all-rounder had a day to remember as he struck his maiden Test ton, creating a moment that will be etched in the memories of cricket fans for years to come.

Euphoria engulfed the Indian team and fans worldwide as they witnessed a batting masterclass from the youngster. Nitish's celebration after his half-century had a 'Pushpa' touch to it, but his century celebration was even more remarkable. He knelt, planted his bat on the ground, and placed his helmet on the handle, symbolising a special gesture.

In a video shared by the BCCI on X, Nitish revealed the reason behind his celebration and said, "After my hundred, I was planting my bat over there and keeping my helmet, so the Indian flag is there, so I am just planting the Indian flag and saluting it."

The journey to his maiden Test ton was far from easy, marked by challenges, especially after India lost Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah in quick succession.

When Mohammed Siraj joined Nitish at the crease, Australia's captain Pat Cummins had three deliveries left to deny Nitish his century. Siraj, however, weathered the storm, ensuring Nitish got back on strike to complete his hundred in red-ball cricket.

"I just kept saying to myself, keep fighting, which motivated me. He was like I will do it. He was boosted up, and I was so happy. I wanted to perform in Australia so that everyone recognises me," he added.

Washington, who was pivotal in helping Nitish express himself, revealed the fighting spirit that the duo displayed is something that comes from head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"Today was special. Me and Nitish kept telling each other that we would keep fighting no matter what. That is something that has come from Gauti bhai. That made things easier for us. A lot of things went our way. Really happy for Nitish for his first hundred," Washington said.

India will resume their innings on Day 4, still trailing by 116 runs, with Nitish and Mohammed Siraj unbeaten at the crease.

