BGT: Siraj opens up after facing sanction in aftermath of heated altercation with Head

Adelaide [Australia], December 10 : India seamer Mohammed Siraj shrugged away questions about the fine sanctioned to him after his heated altercation with Australia's Travis Head during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The incident occurred when Head was dismissed by Siraj after scoring a fiery 140 on Day 2. Siraj, upon claiming the wicket, gestured towards the dressing room, sparking a brief verbal exchange. However, the pair reconciled on the field when Siraj came out to bat during India's second innings.

He was fined 20 per cent of his match fee for violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal."

When asked about the sanction imposed on him, Siraj said, as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald, "Yeah man, it's all good."

When Siraj was asked if he was upset by the sanction, he said, "I am going to the gym now."

Head was also penalized for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to the "abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match."

The series currently stands on level terms at 1-1 after India won convincingly in the series opener in Perth, and Australia bounced back in an emphatic fashion to restore the parity with a 10-wicket triumph.

As the action heads to Brisbane, both teams will be eager to secure a lead before the final two Tests of the series between the fierce rivals.

India Squad for BGT: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

