Bharat Arun joins Sri Lanka's coaching drive with specialized pace bowling camp

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 31 : Bharat Arun is set to become the latest in a growing list of renowned Indian coaches leading specialised training programmes for Sri Lanka's top cricketers, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Starting June 2, Arun will oversee a 14-day camp focused on improving the skills of Sri Lanka's fast bowlers across both junior and senior levels.

"Aimed at further enhancing the standards of Sri Lankan fast bowlers across junior and senior squads at the high performance centre," a Sri Lanka Cricket press statement on Friday said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

The programme will be held at the High Performance Centre. Arun previously served as the bowling coach of the Indian men's team from 2014 to 2021.

This initiative follows similar efforts by other Indian coaches. Earlier in May, former India fielding coach R Sridhar conducted a ten-day training camp. Last year, Rajasthan Royals' Director of High Performance, Zubin Bharucha, led a short-term batting programme in Sri Lanka. These coaching stints have all taken place under the leadership of Sanath Jayasuriya, who currently serves as head coach.

"(Arun) will work with the Sri Lanka national men's and women's teams, the women's 'A' team, the U19 men's team, coaches of the high performance centre, club and provincial coaches, and coach-educators during his stay here in the country," the SLC statement said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"He will conduct separate strategy sessions with the men's red-ball and white-ball teams, hold technical and skill-based training with fast bowlers, hold video and performance analysis sessions with players and coaches, and also match scenarios to develop 'game' understanding," the statement added.

Sri Lanka failed to qualify for this year's Champions Trophy.

