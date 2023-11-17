Bhilwara Kings all set for LCC season 2; retain Pathan brothers and Tilakaratne Dilshan

Ranchi, Nov 17 Last season's runner-up Bhilwara Kings are all geared up for the second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) as they’ve retained icons like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Tilakaratne Dilshan, boosting their chances of victory.

The upcoming LLC season is expected to have 19 matches and is scheduled to begin on November 18 to December 9 with matches being held across the country in cities such as Ranchi, Jammu, Dehradun, Vizag, and Surat.

Bhilwara Kings will be competing with the likes of Gujrat Giants, India Capitals, Manipal Tigers along with Southern Super Stars and Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

Kings has brought 12 players from a pool of more than 200 players at a recently held auction, further strengthening the team.

"As we embark on the upcoming season, I am confident that the foundation of integrity, resilience, and camaraderie we've built will propel us to new heights. The meticulous composition of our team reflects our commitment to excellence, and I am excited to witness the collective spirit that will define the Bhilwara Kings on and off the field. Let's play not just for victory but for the indomitable spirit that defines us as Bhilwara Kings," Gurpreet Sareen CEO, of Bhilwara Kings said.

