Gelephu [Bhutan], December 29 : In a historic milestone, Bhutan's left-arm spinner Sonam Yeshey became the first bowler to pick up an eight-wicket haul in T20 cricket, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"A spell for the ages! Sonam Yeshey's unbelievable 8/7 in 4 overs goes down as a world record," posted Bhutan Cricket on its X account.

The 22-year-old Sonam Yeshey achieved this historic feat during the third T20I against Myanmar in Gelephu on Friday. The Bhutan spinner Yeshey returned with the magical figures of 7/8 in 4 overs, including one maiden at an economy of 1.75.

Sonam Yeshey's spell helped Bhutan bowl out Myanmar for just 45 runs while chasing a target of 128. Bhutan won the third T20I of the five-match series by 82 runs. Currently, Bhutan has an unbeaten 4-0 lead in the ongoing T20I series against Myanmar.

In the ongoing five-match T20I series, Sonam Yeshey has 12 wickets from four matches at this stage, with the final game scheduled for Monday.

Only two bowlers had picked up seven wickets in men's T20 internationals before Sonam Yeshey's historic feat. Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus picked up 7/8 against China in 2023, and Bahrain's Ali Dawood scalped 7/19 against Bhutan in 2025.

Apart from T20I fixtures, no one has ever picked up an eight-wicket haul in men's T20 cricket. In T20s, only two players have taken a seven-wicket haul.

Colin Ackermann (7 for 18 for Leicestershire against Birmingham Bears in 2019) and by Taskin Ahmed (7 for 19 for Durbar Rajshahi against Dhaka Capitals in 2025).

The 22-year-old Sonam made his T20I debut against Malaysia at Bangi in July 2022. Since then, the Bhutan spinner has picked up 37 wickets in 34 matches and 33 innings at an average of 17.37 and an economy of 5.69. She has one four-wicket and as many fifers in the shortest format.

