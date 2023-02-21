Big blow for CSK, Kyle Jamieson to miss IPL due to injury

The Indian Premier League is more than a month away from getting kicked off on March 31. However, ahead of the much-awaited action, four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have received a major setback.CSK's fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is suffering from a recurrence of a back injury and will have to undergo surgery for the same. The treatment will reportedly make the New Zealand star stay on the sidelines for about four months.

The Kiwi star was earlier ruled out of the ongoing two-match Test series against England due to a suspected stress fracture of the back. "Kyle has seen a back surgeon and is getting surgery later in the week," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said. "It's been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us. He's been fantastic around all of our sides when he's been part of them. We just wish him well and hope we'll know more in three to four months of what that end prognosis looks for him as well," he added. Jamieson is out of action for New Zealand for about eight months since suffering from a back injury. He last played for the Blackcaps in a Test series against England in their home in June 2022.