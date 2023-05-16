Big blow for England, Jofra Archer ruled out of Ashes 2023

In a major blow to the England side, their star pace bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Ireland Test and the Ashes series set to be played in June and July 2023. Archer, who has got sidelined from the remaining IPL 2023, has been ruled out for the rest of the summer with a stress fracture to his right elbow, ECB confirmed on Tuesday. The Cricket Board also announced the squad for the Ireland Test.In a statement released by England Cricket, Archer has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture and will not be able to participate in the rest of the summer. "Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the summer after recent scans revealed he has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow. He will now spend time with the England and Sussex medical teams, who will work on his injury management," ECB's statement wrote. This effectively means, Archer will not be part of the Ashes.

ECB Managing Director for England Men's Cricket Rob Key also opened on Archer's fitness. "It has been a frustrating and upsetting period for Jofra Archer. He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which kept him out for an extended period previously. We wish him the best of luck with his recovery. I’m sure we will see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England, whatever the format. Hopefully, sooner rather than later," Key said as quoted by England Cricket. Archer returned home midway through the ongoing IPL 2023 and recent scans revealed he has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow. The pacer will now spend time with the England and Sussex medical teams, who are in charge of his injury management.

England and Ireland will square off against each other in a one-off Test starting on June 1. England have announced a 15-member squad for the match. Notably, James Anderson, who suffered a minor groin injury is named in the team. There are other returnees to the squad as well. Wicketkeeper-batter Jonathan Bairstow has regained fitness from his broken left leg and dislocated ankle and is in the squad. Chris Woakes and Mark Wood are also making their way back into the team. Notably, England have named Ollie Pope as their vice-captain. He will be deputy to Ben Stokes. Meanwhile, England are yet to announce their squad for the Ashes.


