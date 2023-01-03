Big blow for Mumbai Indians as Cameron Green not allowed to bowl in IPL till April 13: Report

Mumbai Indians have suffered a big blow going into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as their star all-rounder Cameron Green will only be available as a specialist batsman till April 13. Green will only be allowed to bowl from game 1 of the IPL if he doesn't feature in any of the Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Green and Mitchell Starc sustained injuries during Australia's Boxing Day Test against South Africa and were forced to play under significant duress at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.Australia are aiming for their first series win in India since 2004 and they will continue to adopt their no-tour game. This was something that they did last year in Pakistan and helped them win the Test series 1-0. The four-match Test series is scheduled to start on February 9 and it will go on until March 13.