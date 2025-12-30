Big Blow for RCB and Delhi Capitals As Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland Withdraw From WPL 2026; Replacement Named

WPL 2026: Australia all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have withdrawn from the upcoming Women’s Premier League. Perry was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women ahead of the WPL 2026 auction. Sutherland was also retained by the Delhi Capitals Women. Both players were later ruled unavailable for the fourth edition of the T20 league.

RCB named Indian all-rounder Sayali Satghare as Perry’s replacement. She will join the Smriti Mandhana-led side at her reserve price of Rs 30 lakh. Perry played a key role in RCB’s title-winning campaign in the second edition of the league and was one of the team’s most experienced performers in pressure situations.

Delhi Capitals have named Australian spinner Alana King as Sutherland’s replacement. King previously represented UP Warriorz and will join the Jemimah Rodrigues-led Capitals at a reserve price of Rs 60 lakh.

Left-arm medium pacer Tara Norris has also been ruled out of the tournament. Norris was selected in the United States squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, scheduled in Nepal from Jan. 18 to Feb. 1, 2026. She was set to represent UP Warriorz. The franchise has named uncapped Australian all-rounder Charli Knott as her replacement at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakh.