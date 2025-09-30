Big Blow for Team India as Hardik Pandya Likely to Miss IND vs AUS ODI Series Due to Injury: Report

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a left quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup 2025. The injury raises doubts over his participation in India’s upcoming tour of Australia. Pandya picked up the injury in the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. He bowled only one over before leaving the field in discomfort and did not return for the remainder of the match. He was later ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Pakistan and replaced by Rinku Singh.

The ODI series in Australia is scheduled to begin on October 19 in Perth and will feature three matches, followed by a five-match T20I series starting October 29 at Manuka Oval in Hobart. Even with an early recovery, Pandya is likely to miss the ODI leg. His participation in the T20Is will depend on the BCCI medical team’s assessment.

During the Asia Cup, Pandya played six matches, taking four wickets while opening the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah. He scored 48 runs with a top score of 38 against Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage.

In the final, India chased 147 against Pakistan and secured a five-wicket win. Tilak Varma played a crucial role with an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, supported by Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh, guiding India to victory with two balls remaining.