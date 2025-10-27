Big Blow for Team India As Pratika Rawal Ruled Out of ICC Women’s World Cup Due to Injury: Report

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match: In a major blow to India, in-form opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 after injuring her knee and ankle during the final league match against Bangladesh. The 25-year-old twisted her right ankle while fielding at deep midwicket during Sunday’s match at the DY Patil Stadium. The incident occurred on the last ball of the 21st over when Rawal’s foot got stuck in the turf as she ran to stop the ball near the boundary. She collapsed in pain and was attended to by teammates and medical staff before walking off the field with assistance.

"The manner in which she fell, it became clear that she would not be available for the knockout games. It is very unfortunate," a BCCI source told PTI.

Rawal has been one of India’s standout performers in the tournament, scoring 308 runs in six innings at an average of 51.33. She struck her maiden World Cup century against New Zealand and became the joint-fastest player to reach 1,000 runs in women’s ODIs. Her partnership with Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order has been one of India’s key strengths.

Meanwhile, there are concerns over wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh’s fitness. She injured her finger during the match against New Zealand and missed the Bangladesh game. Her availability for the semi-final remains uncertain.

South Africa will play England in the first semi-final at ACA Stadium in Guwahati, on October 29. Australia will face India in the second semi-final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on October 30. The winners of both semi-finals will meet in the final on November 2.