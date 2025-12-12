Big Cricket League hosts Season 2 curtain raiser in Delhi; to kick off in March 2026

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Big Cricket League announced dates for the upcoming Season 2 of the Big Cricket League at the curtain raiser. The league will be played in March 2026, with the biggest marquee international cricketers set to return to the field.

Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan were part of the inaugural season of the Big Cricket League, and the next season promises to showcase equal stature, talent, bigger international names, and an even more electrifying experience for cricket fans across the country, according to a release.

The BCL Curtain Raiser in Delhi brought together an extraordinary gathering of leading figures from entertainment, politics, business, sports, and entrepreneurship, making it one of the most high-profile pre-season events in Indian cricket.

The evening was attended by the who's who of these sectors including Padma Shri Hans Raj Hans - Singer and Former Member of Lok Sabha, Padma Shri Jaspinder Narula, Chandra Prakash Joshi - Member of Parliament, Tarvinder Singh Marwah - Member of Legislative Assembly, Rahul Chaudhari - Indian Kabaddi Player, Navraj Hans - Actor, Singer, Sachiin Joshi - Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur, Girish Malik - Film Director, Screenwriter and Producer, Rikant Pittie - Co-Founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, Rajinder Singh Chadha - Chairman & Managing Director, Wave Group, Kan Warbir Singh - Owner of Vestige, Sanjeev Juneja - Founder of Dr Ortho, Adesh Gupta - CEO of Liberty Group, Satyan Bhatia - Managing Director of International Marketing Corporation Pvt. Ltd, amongst others.

All six franchise owners and representatives were also present for their respective teams - Mumbai Marines, UP Brij Star, Northern Challengers, Southern Spartans, MP Tigers and a newly added team, Gujarat Diamonds. Building on its strong foundation, Season 2 will welcome more international players, heightened entertainment, and expansive broadcast and digital coverage, bringing the league to millions of households across India.

"I'm really excited to see the talent in Season 2, because it's a great platform for cricketers from all over India to showcase their talent like they did in Season 1, and I'm sure Season 2 is going to be a great success," said Dilip Vengsarkar, League Commissioner, as quoted from a release.

"Big Cricket League was built on the belief that talent exists far beyond traditional systems. Season 2 represents a stronger, more structured phase of that vision, where we are creating opportunities for aspiring cricketers to compete alongside proven professionals on a truly competitive platform," Rudra Pratap Singh, Founder & President, said.

"What we witnessed at the curtain raiser was not just the launch of a new season, but the growth of a movement. Big Cricket League is steadily becoming a bridge between ambition and opportunity, and we are committed to strengthening this ecosystem in Season 2," said Puneet Singh, Chief Patron.

"The response to our first season gave us the confidence to think bigger and act faster. Season 2 is designed to be more competitive, more structured, and more impactful, with a clear focus on professionalism, player development, and fan engagement," said Annirudh Chauhan, CEO & Co-Founder.

Adding to the event's remarkable energy, several cricketers who played in Season 1 were also present, along with a strong contingent of International, IPL, and First-Class players, including Manpreet Gony, Faiz Fazal, Anureet Singh, Ishwar Pandey, and more.

Led by Irfan Pathan, the Mumbai Marines were crowned champions, overcoming spirited performances from teams stacked with international stalwarts, including Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and other seasoned icons.

Season 1 also showcased over 60 aspiring cricketers from across India, discovered through BCL's nationwide talent hunt program. These players, many of whom had never stepped into a professional cricketing environment, earned the opportunity to share the field with international stars, delivering memorable performances that captured fan attention.

The league's unique Pro-Am formatuniting professionals and amateurs as teammatesresonated strongly with fans, leading to record-breaking viewership numbers and massive digital engagement across platforms.

