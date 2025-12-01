"Big moment for me": Harmanpreet Kaur on being named Punjab National Bank Brand Ambassador

New Delhi [India], December 1 : Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of India's women's cricket team, expressed happiness over being named as the brand ambassador of the Punjab National Bank (PNB). PNB roped in the World Cup-winning captain as its first-ever female Brand Ambassador, marking a significant milestone in the Bank's brand transformation journey, as per an X post by PNB's official handle.

Speaking to ANI, Harmanpreet expressed her happiness at being named PNB's Brand Ambassador, noting that her first-ever bank account was with PNB and calling it a significant moment for her.

"I feel very good. The first bank account of my life was in PNB and now they have chosen me as their Brand Ambassador. It is a really big moment for me," Harmanpreet Kaur said.

PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra stated that India's economy is strong, with Q2 GDP growing 8.2% despite challenges. He noted that the effects of GST will be seen in Q3 and expressed confidence in continued robust economic growth in the coming quarters and years.

"India's economy is in a very good shape. Even after so many challenges, our GDP has grown by 8.2% in Q2. And in that quarter, we haven't seen the impact of GST yet. We will be seeing the impact of GST in Q3. So, we have a very, very robust economy. And I am very confident that in the coming quarters and years, we will see a very good GDP growth. And the vibration that has come in the whole economy, I think it will be maintained in the future as well," Chandra said while speaking to ANI.

"And I can see that the credit growth of the banks, especially in retail credit, MSMEs, and agribusiness, there is a robust growth in all three sectors. And we will have good growth. I am completely confident, because we haven't seen the impact of GST yet in Q2. In spite of this, if our GDP has grown by 8.2%, then we are seeing the real impact of GST after 1st October. And we are seeing that in vehicle loan, we are growing by 30-35%. There is good growth in housing. There is good growth in MSMEs. So, we are foreseeing good growth in the coming quarters," he added further.

