"Big shoes to fill": Gautam Gambhir after taking charge as India's head coach across formats

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : As Gautam Gambhir takes charge of Team India as the head coach, he believes he has big shoes to fill as he steps into a role previously held by the likes of Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri.

"The most important thing is that they will always have my back. Aim to make it a happy and secure dressing room. I am taking over a very successful team. Runner-ups in WTC and 50-overs WC. I have big shoes to fill and looking forward to it," Gambhir said in the press conference

Gambhir will have the support of his KKR mate Abhishek Nayar who will take on the role of assistant coach of the team and Ryan Ten Doeschate who also joins the support staff.

" I have worked closely with Abhishek and Ryan in the last two months at IPL with KKR. Both are absolute professionals and hopefully have a successful stint with the Indian team as coaches."

Gambhir will have to work with a dressing room full of stars at least when the ODI's get underway with Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli joining the team. Gambhir says he has a good relationship with Virat Kohli.

"I shared a great relationship with Virat Kohli, we exchange messages - he is World class, world-class batter, I have told you many times, that we both will work hard for team India & make 140 crore people proud," he said.

"Both Virat & Rohit have lots of cricket left, they are World class, any team would have both of them - there is the Champions Trophy, Australia series, then if fitness goes well then the 2027 World Cup," he added.

Gambhir was a left-handed opener for the India team and served as the Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor in the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR lifted their third IPL trophy this season under Gambhir's guidance.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion of the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor