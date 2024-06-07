"Biggest insult for...": Kamran Akmal slams Pakistan after USA upset

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Former cricketer Kamran Akmal lambasted the Pakistan team and labelled it as the "biggest insult" for the team after their unprecedented defeat against the USA in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

At the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, Pakistan were stunned by the co-hosts USA in a thrilling nail-biting clash, settled in the Super Over.

Pakistan got outplayed by the USA in all facets of the game as they went against all the odds to hand the Men in Green a defeat in their campaign opener.

Akmal slammed Pakistan for their performance and called and stated that there couldn't be a bigger insult for the team than this defeat.

"The biggest insult for Pakistan cricket is losing the game in the Super Over. There can't be a bigger insult than this. The USA played exceptionally well. They didn't feel like a low-ranked side. It felt like they were ranked above Pakistan. That is the level of maturity they showed," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

"They deserved to win because they played better cricket than us. The face of our cricket has been revealed. It shows how we are taking our cricket forward," he added.

At one point, Pakistan had the upper hand in the game. They reduced the incoming boundaries and salvaged 15 runs to defend in the final over.

Haris Rauf brought down the equation to five runs needed from the final delivery. Nitish Kumar found the fence and forced the game to Super Over. Pakistan fell short by five runs and the USA prevailed over one of the tournament favourites.

"It is a shameful performance from the Pakistan cricket team. If they lose against big teams like England, it is fine. If they lose after giving a good fight to the opposition, it is fine. But losing against a team who haven't played so many matches," Akmal said.

"What is shameful about the defeat is firstly drawing the game and then losing in the Super Over. This day will never be forgotten," he added.

After the defeat, Pakistan's team selection came under scrutiny. Former cricketers including former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja have questioned the team's selection process.

Akmal called out the management and claimed that the selection process is based on the likes and dislikes of some members.

"Players are selected on liking and disliking. A player performed in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), but what about the past three series in which he wasn't able to perform?" Akmal claimed.

Pakistan will face arch-rival India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Sunday.

