Bihar CM Nitish Kumar honours young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 12 : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar honoured Bihar's 13-year-old young cricketer "wonder boy" Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who created a sensation in the U-19 Asia Cup and is now preparing for the IPL.

Vibhav was the seventh-highest run-getter in the ACC Under 19 Asia Cup 2024-25. He scored 176 runs in 5 matches in the tournament with a highest score of 76*.

During the IPL mega auction, surprises continued to catch fans off-guard after Suryavanshi became a Royal for Rs 1.1 crore.

It was an all-out bidding war for the 13-year-old after Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals fought hard to land him in their squad. In the end, RR made the winning bid of Rs 1.1 crore.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player on the list. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at just 12 years and 284 days old. Last month, he was part of India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century.

In five first-class matches, Vaibhav has scored 100 runs, with a highest score of 41. He is currently participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

He also represented Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he made his T20 debut against Rajasthan on November 23.

