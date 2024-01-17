Patna (Bihar) [India], January 17 : The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has expelled cricketer Lakhan Raja for six years for indulging in "anti-association activities" on the eve of the Bihar vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy match.

The BCA also said that his father Aditya Prakash Verma has also been indulging in "indiscipline and anti-association activities".

A separate team, not authorised by the BCA, was announced by former BCA secretary Amit Kumar for the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai on January 5.

In the aftermath of the incident, all the players and support staff involved with the second list of players not authorised by BCA were served a show cause notice and asked for reasons for their involvement "in illegal/anti-association activities".

"In the light of the decision of the members of the BCA Management Committee, Lakhan Raja has been indulging in indiscipline and anti-association activities along with his father Aditya Prakash Verma from the past till the recent developments and despite the notification published on the BCA website on January 4, 2024, is expelled from the Bihar Cricket Association for six years due to his involvement in the incident that occurred at the Moin ul Haq stadium on January 5, 2024," the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) said.

Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Tiwari said they would not tolerate any "misbehaviour or activities against the spirit of cricket".

"By suspending those involved, we are standing firm to keep Bihar cricket fair and united. We're committed to maintaining the integrity of the game in Bihar," he said.

The 2024 edition of Ranji Trophy started earlier this month with the finals scheduled to be held on March 10. Bihar is in Group B and sits at the bottom with a draw and a loss in two matches.

