Bihar Rural League will bring Bihar's cricket talent to forefront: BCA president Rakesh Tiwari

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 5 : Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Rakesh Tiwari said that the Bihar Rural League (BRL) is a golden opportunity for young players across the state. He emphasised that the initiative aims to bridge the gap between grassroots talent and mainstream cricket by providing a structured platform for budding cricketers in villages, schools, and small towns.

Only players in the age group of 13 to 23 years who are permanent residents of Bihar are eligible to apply for the league. The BCA president cited the example of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the young sensation from Bihar, who rose from a small town through hard work and determination to make a mark in the cricketing circuit.

Suryavanshi, who turned out for the RR in the 2025 season, was one of the breakthrough stars of the tournament. In just seven matches, the teenager accumulated 252 runs in seven matches with a century and fifty, but it was his explosive century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur that truly sent shockwaves through the cricketing world. Batting with a maturity well beyond his years, Suryavanshi hammered 101 off just 38 deliveries, becoming the youngest ever centurion in men's T20 cricket. His hundred, which came off just 35 balls, now stands as the second-fastest century in IPL history, a staggering feat for a player just 14 years old.

Rakesh said Bihar Rural League is not just a tournament but a movement that will allow thousands of such young talents to prove themselves and dream bigger, according to a release.

"The Bihar Rural League is a golden opportunity for young players across the state. In recent times, we've witnessed how talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who came from a small town and worked his way up with sheer determination, have made a mark," the BCA president said.

"Bihar Rural League is designed to give thousands of such players from villages, schools, and local clubs a structured path to showcase their talent. We will focus on bringing grassroots cricket into the mainstream and help players dream bigger," he added.

The BCA has extended the last date for registration for the upcoming Bihar Rural League (BRL). Players can now register until July 9, 2025. Initially, the last date for registration was June 20, 2025, but it was later extended to June 27, 2025.

However, due to increasing demand from various districts and in order to ensure that no young cricketer playing in village lanes, localities, or small grounds with big dreams is left behind, the deadline has now been pushed to July 9, 2025.

"We have extended the registration deadline to July 9 to ensure that no deserving player is left behind. There has been overwhelming interest from districts across Bihar, and we want to make sure that even the most remote villages get the chance to participate," Tiwari said.

The entire registration process is online. Interested players can apply by visiting the official website of the Bihar Cricket Association or through a link, the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor