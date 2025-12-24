Bihar Script History With 397-Run Win Over Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VIDEO)

Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Team vs Bihar Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Bihar scripted history in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate 2025–26 with one of the biggest wins ever recorded in List A cricket. Bihar defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 397 runs at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi on Wednesday. It was the second-largest margin of victory in men’s List A cricket in terms of runs.

The record for the biggest win still belongs to Tamil Nadu. They had beaten Arunachal Pradesh by 435 runs during the 2022–23 season in Bengaluru.

Bihar’s win now ranks above several famous results in domestic and international cricket. Somerset had beaten Devon by 346 runs in 1990. England defeated South Africa by 342 runs in Southampton in 2025. Indian teams Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh have also featured on the list. India’s 317-run win over Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram during the 2022–23 season remains one of the most dominant results at the international level.

Bihar’s victory was built on a historic batting display. The team posted 574 for six in 50 overs. It is now the highest team total in men’s List A cricket. The effort surpassed the previous record of 506 for two by Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022. It also went past England’s score of 498 for four earlier that year.

Bihar scored at a run rate of 11.48 across the full quota of overs. The innings included 49 fours and 38 sixes. Three batters reached three figures.

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a remarkable knock. At 14 years and 272 days he became the youngest centurion in men’s List A cricket. He also recorded the fastest 150 in the format. He reached the mark in just 59 balls. Suryavanshi was eventually dismissed for 190 off 84 balls. His innings included 16 fours and 15 sixes.

Bihar captain Sakibul Gani added to the carnage with an unbeaten 128 off 40 balls. He struck 10 fours and 12 sixes. Wicketkeeper batter Ayush Loharuka scored 116 off 56 balls. He hit 11 fours and eight sixes.

Arunachal Pradesh’s bowlers struggled throughout the innings and were unable to slow the scoring rate.

In reply Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for 177. The collapse sealed Bihar’s 397-run victory and placed the match firmly among the most one-sided contests in the history of List A cricket.