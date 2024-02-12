Binura Fernando replaces injured Dushmantha Chameera in Sri Lanka's squad for Afghanistan T20Is

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 12 : Star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will captain a strong 16-player squad in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

For the three Twenty20 Internationals against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka will be without injured seamer Dushmantha Chameera. Binura Fernando will take his place.

Chameera skipped the second ODI of the series after leaving the first ODI against Afghanistan in the middle of play. He won't be able to play in the T20Is due to a separate quadriceps ailment.

Every player from the series against Zimbabwe last month is still in the lineup. Angelo Mathews, who won Player of the Series against Zimbabwe after rejoining the T20I team three years ago, is still a part of the lineup.

Hasaranga will lead the side with Charith Asalanka serving as deputy. The squad has all-rounders including Dhananjaya de Silva, Mathews, former skipper Dasun Shanaka, Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis.

Hasaranga will lead the spin attack that also has Maheesh Theekshana and Akila Dananjaya.

Pathum Nissanka, fresh off making the highest score for Sri Lanka in ODIs, will be joined by Kusal Mendis, Asalanka, Mathews and Sadeera Samarawickrama in the batting group.

The three-match series will begin on February 17 in Dambulla with subsequent games at the same venue on February 19 and 21.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera* (subject to fitness), Binura Fernando.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor