Birthday boy Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], November 5 : India's man for occasions, Virat Kohli slammed his 49th ODI ton against South Africa at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 here at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The perfectly paced hundred from Kohli saw him join Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the list of most tons in One Day International cricket.

Virat Kohli reached this landmark in the 49th over of the India innings. The right-handed batter hit 10 fours on the way to his ton.

Kohli started off the innings in his characteristic free-flowing manner, going for his shots and taking on the loose balls from South Africa pacers. However, he slowed down the tempo after the South African spinners came on.

Kohli has already scored a ton in this Cricket World Cup. This came against Bangladesh in Pune when he scored an unbeaten 103 off 97 balls which took India to a seven-wicket win and won him the Player of the Match award.

He came very close to another one in Dharamsala against New Zealand but fell five runs short then. Then he scored a brilliant 88 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai but fell before he could clear the line.

It didn't take long for him, though, to equal the landmark, achieving the feat on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.

The list of top century-makers in ODI cricket has three Indians at the top with Rohit Sharma (31) coming behind Tendulkar and Kohli. Nine players have recorded more than 25 hundred in the format in men's cricket.

