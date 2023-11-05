Birthday boy Virat Kohli's record-equalling 49th ODI ton guides India to 326/5 against South Africa

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], November 5: Virat Kohli created history on his 35th birthday by scoring his 49th ODI century equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons and guiding India to 326/5 in 50 overs against South Africa here at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Opting to bat first India got off to a flying start with skipper Rohit Sharma attacking right from the word go and opener Shubman Gill playing the supporting role by rotating strikes.

The Rohit-Shubman duo notched up a 50-run partnership for the opening wicket in just 4.3 overs hitting Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi to all parts of the ground.

An inspired change from South Africa captain Temba Bavuma paid dividends as Kagiso Rabada dismissed Rohit Sharma for 40 from 24 balls.

Virat Kohli walked out to bat on his 35th birthday after the skipper's wicket and along with Gill took the team's total to 91 at the end of the first powerplay of 10 overs.

Just after the first powerplay, Keshav Maharaj got the priced scalp of Shubman Gill for 23 as India lost their second wicket for 93 in 10.3 overs.

Shreyas Iyer joined Virat Kohli and helped Team India reach the triple-figure mark in 13.1 overs.

Iyer-Kohli pair batted sensibly notched up a 50-run stand for the third wicket. India too crossed the 150-run mark in 26 overs.

The birthday boy Kohli went on to score his 71st ODI half-century in 67 balls. After Virat, Iyer too went on to hit his fifty in 64 balls.

The Kohli-Iyer duo crossed triple figure mark for the third wicket. India too went past the 200-run mark in 33.1 overs.

Shreyas Iyer kept the scoreboard moving with batting but lost his wicket against the run of play as he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for 77 off 87 balls to leave India at 227/3 in 36.5 overs.

After Iyer's wicket, Protea bowlers tightened the screws and choked the flow of runs. In trying to up the ante KL Rahul lost his wicket for 8 dismissed by Jansen.

Suryakumar Yadav walked out to bat and opened his account with a boundary to take the team's total beyond the 250-run mark in 43 overs.

Yadav was dismissed after playing a short cameo of 22 from 13 balls as wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock took a brilliant catch of Tabraiz Shamsi's bowling as India lost their fifth wicket for 285 in 46 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat with Kohli and the duo took India's total beyond the 300-run mark in 48 overs.

Virat Kohli went on to score his 49th ODI century equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons. Birthday boy Virat took 119 balls to reach to his milestone.

Jadeja's unbeaten 29 from 15 balls and Virat's unbeaten 101 helped India pile a massive 326/5 in 50 overs.

Brief scores: India 326/5 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 101*, Shreyas Iyer 77; Keshav Maharaj 1/30) vs South Africa.

