Bismah Maroof steps down as captain of Pakistan women’s cricket team after T20 World debacle

Bismah Maroof took to Twitter to announce her resignation as the captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team. The news comes in after Pakistan’s dismal performance at the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup wherein they lost in the group stage. Maroof, who took over Pakistan's captaincy reins from Sana Mir back in 2016 and then went on to lead across formats, has decided to step down from the role but will continue to be available as a player.

"There has been no bigger honour for me than leading the Pakistan team," she said in a tweet. "Now, I feel that it is the right time for a transition and chance to groom a young captain. I will always be there to assist, guide and support the team and the young captain in every way. Pakistan Zindabad!" Questions had been raised about Pakistan's leadership progression after their dismal World Cup show in New Zealand, where they won only one of their seven round-robin games and were eliminated in the league stage, but PCB at the time decided to persist with Maroof. With a fresh management in place, Maroof seems to have lost that confidence.Najam Sethi, PCB Management Committee chairman, said that he has accepted the resignation of the 31-year-old.

