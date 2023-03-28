BMC announces 15% water in Mumbai till Wednesday

The 'Mumbai 2' water main was damaged at Hari Om Nagar, near Mulund Octroi Naka on Monday, forcing authorities to announce the supply cut for the next 48 hours. The BMC has undertaken the repair work to restore the service. During the 48 hours period, several parts of the city will have to face a 15% water cut that will continue till Wednesday. As per the civic official, “The 2,345 mm ‘Mumbai-2’ water main got damaged during the construction work of box culvert, by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The pipeline supplies water from Pise-Panjarapur treatment plant Complex.

The hydraulic department of the BMC immediately undertook the repair work on Monday afternoon. The work will be completed on March 29 at 10 pm. During this period, the water supply to most of the areas in the eastern suburbs and city areas will be affected. The cut is imposed in the eastern suburb at Mulund East-West, Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli east, Ghatkopar East-West, Kurla East, entire M east and M west that is Chembur, Govandi area. The entire A, B, E, F south and F north that is Colaba, Fort, Churchgate, Dongri, Byculla, Nagpada, Sion, Parel, Matunga and Wadala will also be affected.



