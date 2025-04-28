New Delhi [India], April 28 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru director of cricket, Mo Bobat, expressed his delight about Krunal Pandya's tactical contributions, apart from his refined batting and bowling skills. He expressed hope in Bengaluru's spin duo, featuring Krunal and Suyash Sharma, to "get better" as the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League slowly marches towards its conclusion.

Krunal grabbed the headlines for being the main mastermind behind Bengaluru's emphatic six-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. He restrained Delhi's batters by tangling them in his web of spin, returned with the scalp of the seasoned Faf du Plessis and finished with figures of 1/28.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood leading the attack with their blistering spells, RCB restricted Delhi to a sub-par 162/8, considering the high-scoring nature of the Capitals' home turf. Bobat revealed that when players returned to the dressing room after the first innings, he had a conversation with Krunal, who passionately discussed areas where RCB could have improved in their fielding positions.

"He bowled brilliantly. I spoke to him at the half-time interval, and he was passionately talking about how some of our fielding positions could have been better. He has so much to offer tactically. In the recruitment, we wanted to add players with that experience who can stand up under the pressure," he told reporters at the post-match press conference.

During RCB's pursuit of 163, Delhi roared back with aplomb and reduced the visitors to 26/3, leaving them tattered after the fourth over. RCB's batting depth was up for a test, and Krunal ensured his side passed gracefully with flying colours.

It wasn't an all-out blitzkrieg from Krunal. He took a calculated risk, relied on Virat Kohli, who beautifully anchored the innings and capitalised on loose deliveries that came his way.

"One of the things that we wanted to do in the auction was make sure we had batting depth. We wanted to make sure we had contributions all the way down to seven or eight. Today was Krunal's opportunity, and he took it well," Bobat added.

After last year's mega auction in Jeddah, many fans and former cricketers pointed out the lack of spin depth in RCB's arsenal. Suyash Sharma and Krunal were the two primary ball tweakers, and Liam Livingstone provided an additional layer of cover.

However, the blend of experience and youth has paid dividends, with the duo combining to scythe 17 scalps in ten fixtures, with Krunal being the dominant with his tally of 13. Even though Suyash has lacked the attacking edge, his economical spells (7.97) have kept a lid on the opposition's scoring rate at crucial junctures.

"There were a lot of opinions about everyone's squads. I try not to pay too much attention to those opinions. We got what we wanted in the auction. I wouldn't describe them as punching above their weight. I think they are doing what they are capable of. I hope they are gonna get better. Suyash is young. He is gonna keep improving. Today was one of his better bowling performances," he said.

"I don't think he is punching above his weight. I think he has a lot more to go. Krunal has been a fantastic spin bowler in the IPL for a long time. He has bowled more bravely this year and take more wickets," he added.

