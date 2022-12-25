Boland retains place as Australia announce squad for Boxing Day Test against South Africa

Australia have announced their playing eleven for the boxing day test against South Africa which is scheduled to take place in Melbourne on December 26.

Josh Hazlewood is scheduled to miss another Test as he recovers from a side strain. Scott Boland, the hero of last year's Ashes, has retained his place in the eleven, with the local star expecting to continue his outstanding form.

Australia captain Pat Cummins explained the decision to select Boland over experienced campaigner Josh Hazlewood in a press conference.

"We gave Joshy (Hazlewood) every chance, (but) it just got to a stage where (he) more than anyone else felt like he was a little bit underdone. It's a mark of the man really, he himself said 'don't feel quite right' so he kind of pulled himself out of selection. We talk a lot about how (as) a team we need a squad mentality and I think it's another great example," said Cummins as quoted by ICC.

There are no changes to Australia's batting lineup as David Warner prepares to play in his 100th Test for the country. He will be joined at the top by fellow left-hander Usman Khawaja, who will be followed by Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Travis Head, who was named Player of the Match in the first Test.

With the fight for a berth in the World Test Championship Final heating up, Australia will attempt to strengthen their lead at the top, while Dean Elgar's team looks to rebound after losing the first Test of the series.

Australia maintained their unbeaten Test status at home this summer with a decisive six-wicket victory over South Africa in the first Test in Brisbane.

The win saw Australia move further ahead at the top of the World Test Championship standings, while South Africa were overtaken by India to drop third as a result of the loss.

Australia playing eleven for the second Test: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

( With inputs from ANI )

