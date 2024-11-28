Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: Uncapped All-Rounder Beau Webster Added to Australia Squad For Pink-Ball Test In Adelaide

Australia has added Beau Webster to their squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test in Adelaide, following fitness concerns regarding all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. Despite head coach Andrew McDonald initially stating that the squad for the day-night Test, starting December 6, would remain unchanged, Webster has earned his maiden international call-up. Marsh, 33, experienced discomfort after Australia's heavy 295-run loss in the series opener in Perth, having bowled 17 overs—the most he's bowled in a Test match in three years.

McDonald later acknowledged that Marsh lacked sufficient workloads heading into the series after first-choice fourth seamer Cameron Green was ruled out with a stress fracture of the back. Although Marsh may retain his place in the XI for Adelaide, it’s possible he will play solely as a batter, which would mean greater bowling responsibilities for the frontline quicks, especially with the third Test in Brisbane scheduled just four days after the Adelaide match.

Webster’s selection comes as a recognition of his exceptional form in first-class cricket over the past two seasons. Last year, he became only the second player in Sheffield Shield history, after Sir Garfield Sobers, to score over 900 runs and take 30 wickets in a season. This season, he has already amassed 448 runs at an average of 56 and taken 16 wickets, including scores of 61* and 46* and figures of 3 for 19 and 3 for 49 against India A earlier this month.